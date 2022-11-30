Chainsaw Man Gives Us a First Look at the Ghost Devil

Chainsaw Man gave us our first look at the dreaded Ghost Devil in Episode 8, "Gunfire". The Ghost Devil has been teased ever since we met the character of Himeno, whose pact with the Ghost Devil saw her sacrifice an eye in exchange for using one of its invisible hands in battle. Well, just when the Devil Hunters of Special Division 4 think they can relax after a major victory against the Eternity Devil, a new set of foes pops up and launches a deadly ambush on the team. The ensuing fight finally gives us a full look at the Ghost Devil – at great cost.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

As stated, "Gunfire" gets its title from the violent ambush that the Gun Devil launches against the Tokyo Devil Hunters. The Devil Hunters are gunned down in the street, mob style – including Denji getting shot point-blank in the head by the grandson of the Yakuza boss he killed in the first episode. With Chainsaw Man down, Aki and Himeno are forced to do battle; when Aki uses the Fox Devil to eat the shooter, they find out to their horror that Denji isn't the only one of his kind, as the Fox reveals he is both human and devil – and neither. The man transforms into a bladed version of Denji's Chainsaw form ("Katana Man"). Aki manages to take down Katana Man with the Curse Devil's unique attack, but Katana Man's partner ("Akane Sawatari") uses a revival technique to bring Katana Man back, and the second bout sees the villain cut Aki down with ease.

Chainsaw Man managed to convey fairly quickly that Himeno is in love with Aki, despite Aki being infatuated with Makima. So when Aki is staring death in the face, Himeno sacrifices herself to bring out the full power of the Ghost Devil!

Chainsaw Man's Ghost Devil Explained

(Photo: MAPPA)

The Ghost Devil – like so many of Chainsaw Man's creatures – is truly freaky in design. The devil has the head of a ghostly woman, with eyes and mouth that look stitched on her face; she has a neck made of flowers, leading to an elongated body with many hands, like a centipede. The fact that this monstrous entity also operates invisibly explains why it is such a fearsome and powerful Devil to partner with.

...Unfortunately, the Ghost Devil wasn't as powerful as Sawatari's Snake Devil entity, which snatches the head right off the Ghost Devil, presumably destroying it, and leaving Himeno's vanished from her clothes, in sacrifice. Naturally, fans are now freaking out.

I love the way they showed Snake .

The way those hands ( aka teeths ) ate Ghost devil was pretty amazing. pic.twitter.com/rTPzBMv9d6 — Akakak (@akakak24960134) November 29, 2022

Chainsaw Man airs new anime episodes weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu.