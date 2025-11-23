My Hero Academia Officially Ends a Fight Nearly 10 Years in the Making

My Hero Academia‘s anime is coming to its end very soon, and with the newest episode has officially ended a major fight that has been nearly ten years in the making. My Hero Academia kicked off the anime’s run nine years ago, and introduced fans to the young would be hero Izuku Midoriya. Over the years we’ve seen Izuku grow into the hero that fans always knew he could be, and this was challenged with his greatest foe yet. Much like how he was a successor to the number one hero, Tomura Shigaraki was the successor to the greatest villain, All For One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two of them have been one a parallel path through the course of My Hero Academia’s anime so far, and have finally begun to clash with this war between the heroes and villains. Season 8’s episodes so far have kicked off this final fight as Shigaraki has been holding Deku back this whole time, only for All For One to take over his body and bring himself back to life after death. Thankfully, all of this can finally be put to bed as Deku has officially ended the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki with the newest episode.

My Hero Academia Finally Defeats All For One With Shigaraki’s Help

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 8 picks up immediately after the twist reveal that saw All For One’s mind awaken within Shigaraki’s body. He explains that after Deku was able to get Shigaraki to stop his rampage without killing him, it had weakened the former villain’s mind to the point where All For One’s final remnant was able to take over. So while All For One had been defeated by Bakugo, he was still successful in taking over his successor’s body. But it comes with drawbacks.

Thanks to Deku’s final efforts, One For All is no longer the kind of power that All For One had been searching for. It’s a weaker version of each ability after the Vestiges destroyed themselves, but the power itself remains. It comes into play in the villain’s defeat as his body continues to reject that power One For All had forced in. Deku, using his own final embers of One For All’s power, lands one final hit on All For One that pushes that final bit of energy through. And importantly, all of this resonates with Shigaraki on the inside and he delivers the final blow as well.

My Hero Academia’s Final Fight Isn’t the End

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Deku and Shigaraki have been on this colliding path since My Hero Academia began, and ultimately Deku is able to defeat the villain when he gets him to realize the error of his ways. It might have been too late to actually save Shigaraki from himself, but Deku still can consider this a victory because he brought an end to the rampage. While this is the end of the war, it’s far from the end of Deku’s life or the rest of the series either.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has confirmed that it will end in three more episodes, and the final episode will be releasing on December 13th in Japan. The series has revealed that the final episodes will be adapting the final few chapters from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga which explore the fallout and immediate aftermath of everything that actually happened during the war. There’s not much left, but the anime will continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!