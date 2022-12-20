Did Chainsaw Man Just Introduce Its New Kobeni?

Chainsaw Man is getting ready to wrap its first season, but as always, the manga is here to keep us fed. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been busy churning out new content, and part two has been a hit thanks to its heroes. Denji and Asa are leading the way, after all. And this week, it seems like the manga welcomed Kobeni 2.0.

The whole thing came up as Asa and Denji continued their date. The outing has been rough to say the least, and Denji even tried to walk away from Asa before the Eternity Devil showed up once again. The new chapter even checks on Asa's Devil Hunter club, and it is there we meet a familiar character.

Wondering the obvious, if this is a Higashiyama sibling. We know she has 9 sisters, and we've seen the relative age of one. But we also don't know how old Kobeni's brother is, but given Kobeni's quit her job to put him through college, work to get a scholarship makes sense. pic.twitter.com/tvqPkm2EGr — Meti 🍂 ❄「魔・喚 ・博徒」❄ (@MetiNTBG) December 20, 2022

Kobeni's Family Explained

As you can see above, a boy from Denji's school debuts this week, and he has a number of features in common with Kobeni. This includes his nervous disposition, and honestly? The two have a number of ticks in common. Fans were already convinced the two were similar before the newcomer got into his backstory. And after he mentioned his overbearing mom, well – theories began flying everywhere.

Of course, Chainsaw Man fans know why the comparison came around. Kobeni has never been shy about outing her family and its wild drama. We know she has an older brother who her mother favored. Kobeni appears to be the second child, and there are eight others who come after her at home. We know very little about them all, but given Kobeni's age, we do know some of her younger siblings would be high school age.

As such, the evidence tying Kobeni to this new student is strong, and it only grows from there on. The newcomer also confirms their mom is pushy, and they made him join the Devil Hunter club. Their mother is convinced a club membership would give them scholarships for school. And of course, this focus on money (and the desire to not spend any) is something Kobeni's mom is all about.

For now, we have no word on whether this club member is part of the Higashiyama family, but it would be interesting to see Kobeni's siblings for ourselves. Their mother is a piece of work, and given how popular Kobeni has become, readers would not mind seeing more of her backstory. So if Fujimoto wants to rope this new boy into the family, we wish her the best of luck!

What do you make of this new Chainsaw Man theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.