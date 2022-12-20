Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Ending Released: Watch

Today, Chainsaw Man stepped out with its new episode, and it looks like the show has another ending to share with fans. A new ED has gone live just ahead of the anime's season one finale. So if you want to check out what QUEEN BEE is bringing to the show, you can check out their single below!

As you can see, QUEEN BEE was brought in to handle the track for Chainsaw Man's eleventh ending. The clip uses the single "Violence", and the track meshes with Chainsaw Man by name alone. When paired with this ending's greyscale visuals, the song becomes a hit, and it joins nearly a dozen others.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Anime Ending 'Violence' by QUEEN BEE.



After all, Studio MAPPA went on a limb with its first season of Chainsaw Man, and its EDs prove as much. The company created different themes for each episode, and QUEEN BEE marks number eleven on the list. There is just one more to go before season one wraps, so you can check out the full list of singles below:

Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy



Time Left by Zutomayo



Hawatari Niku Centi by Maximum the Hormone



Tablet by TOOBOE



In the Backroom by Syudou



Rendezvous by Kanaria



Chu, Tayousei by Ano



First Death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure



Deep Down by Aimer



Dogland by People 1



Violence by Queen Bee



Fight Song by Eve



Of course, fans have their favorites EDs just as they have their favorite episodes. Chainsaw Man season one has been strong from the start, and many consider the series anime's best of the year. It helped lead a packed fall cour back in October, so of course, fans are sad to see season one end. But given the show's success, well – it is hard to imagine a world where season two is not already in the works.

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man ending? Which one is your favorite from the show so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.