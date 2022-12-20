Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Ending Released: Watch
Today, Chainsaw Man stepped out with its new episode, and it looks like the show has another ending to share with fans. A new ED has gone live just ahead of the anime's season one finale. So if you want to check out what QUEEN BEE is bringing to the show, you can check out their single below!
As you can see, QUEEN BEE was brought in to handle the track for Chainsaw Man's eleventh ending. The clip uses the single "Violence", and the track meshes with Chainsaw Man by name alone. When paired with this ending's greyscale visuals, the song becomes a hit, and it joins nearly a dozen others.
Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Anime Ending 'Violence' by QUEEN BEE.— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 20, 2022
They never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/QRs5g5Topt
After all, Studio MAPPA went on a limb with its first season of Chainsaw Man, and its EDs prove as much. The company created different themes for each episode, and QUEEN BEE marks number eleven on the list. There is just one more to go before season one wraps, so you can check out the full list of singles below:
- Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy
- Time Left by Zutomayo
- Hawatari Niku Centi by Maximum the Hormone
- Tablet by TOOBOE
- In the Backroom by Syudou
- Rendezvous by Kanaria
- Chu, Tayousei by Ano
- First Death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure
- Deep Down by Aimer
- Dogland by People 1
- Violence by Queen Bee
- Fight Song by Eve
Of course, fans have their favorites EDs just as they have their favorite episodes. Chainsaw Man season one has been strong from the start, and many consider the series anime's best of the year. It helped lead a packed fall cour back in October, so of course, fans are sad to see season one end. But given the show's success, well – it is hard to imagine a world where season two is not already in the works.
What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man ending? Which one is your favorite from the show so far?