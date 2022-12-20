Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Strangest Devil Yet

Chainsaw Man's first season is preparing to come to a close, but it certainly doesn't seem as though the MAPPA animated series will be slowing down before then. With the swordsman known as Aki reeling from the death of his fellow devil hunter Himeno as a result of Katana Man's assault, he doesn't have much time before his pact with the Curse Devil comes calling to collect on his life. Now, the serious hero who works alongside Denji and Power has struck a bargain with one of the most bizarre devils yet.

Every devil is effectively a representation of mankind's fear of a specific concept and/or object, with Chainsaw Man for example becoming as strong as humanity's fear of Chainsaws. While devils have ranged from the hilarious, such as the Sea Cucumber Devil, to the terrifying, such as the Bat and Eternity Devils, the Future Devil is a combination of the two. Appearing as what can only be described as a creature that has the horns of an antelope, vines from a plant, as well as a giant eye in its torso, the devil is currently in possession of Makima's organization and is more than willing to hear Aki's request.

The Future (Devil) of Chainsaw Man

The Future Devil is more than willing to hear Aki's request for more power, with the swordsman clearly on a suicide run to take down as many devils as possible, but asks for Aki to stick his head in its chest. By cramming his dome into the Future Devil's torso, the supernatural being can see into Denji's future and finds itself so amused at how he will die, that he asks for little to lend Aki its power.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The Future Devil has taken residence in Aki's eye and allows him to see brief glimpses into the future, but this power doesn't make the swordsman invincible, as we can see in the latest installment's finale. Luckily, despite the devil hunters suffering some major casualties as a result of recent episodes, this new episode introduces some major new allies to Aki, Denji, and Power, as they are joined by the Spider Devil, Shark Devil, Violence Devil, and Angel Devil to name a few.

What did you think of this penultimate episode of Chainsaw Man's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.