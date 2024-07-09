Chainsaw Man: Denji’s Voice Actor Responds to the Manga’s Latest Deadly Cliffhanger

In a sea of unpredictable events and eye-popping gore, Chapter 170 of Chainsaw Man’s manga takes the cake in many respects. As Denji continues to fight against both the Chainsaw Man Church and the Japanese government, things have only gone from bad to worse. So shocking were the final pages of the latest chapter that even the North American voice actor for Denji, Ryan Colt Levy, took the opportunity to pipe in. While it might be years before Levy gets the opportunity to re-enact this scene in the manga, it’s clear that it has had an effect on the voice actor that might just as long.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 170, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Barem Bridge hasn’t exactly been the best guy for Denji to be around, as the member of the Chainsaw Man Church wants nothing more than to make sure Denji reclaims his role as the titular devil. Threatening the protagonist with never seeing Nayuta again, Barem takes him and his allies to a sushi restaurant. With the sushi on a conveyor belt, Barem informs Denji that in order to become Chainsaw Man once again, he’ll need two key ingredients. Denji will need “everyone’s fear” and his own “unhappiness”, which Barem helps put into place by revealing the decapitated head of Nayuta.

Ryan Colt Levy Grapples With Chainsaw Man’s Recent Events

Levy himself discussed the recent reveal via his social media page, stating that scenes like this are what brought him head first into the series to begin with, “I first found the manga in 2020, It was the wildest, brutal, nuanced, hysterical, deeply layered story I had experienced in a long time.I still can’t tell where a page may lead & couldn’t be more excited about it.I promise to keep taking care of Denji when it’s our turn.”

Levy will return, most likely, for the first movie of the anime franchise, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While the first season of the anime was wild enough on its own, if the upcoming film follows the source material, it will be one of the most unbelievable anime films of all time.

