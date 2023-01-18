Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases Nayuta's New Role

Chainsaw Man is on a hot streak with its latest chapters, and the entire fandom knows it. Tatsuki Fujimoto has fans wrapped around his fingers right now, and we have Denji to thank. After all, the hero has kept fans entertained with his dates as he and Asa figure out their strange relationship. And now, chapter 119 is poised to bring Big Brother Denji center stage with help from Nayuta.

So yes, the time has come. The reincarnated devil is about to get their close-up, and fans are eager to see how Nayuta deals with his brother's new friend. After all, Nayuta has a history with Asa whether the latter knows it or not.

The whole thing was set up this week when chapter 118 ended with Asa asking to watch movies with Denji at his place. The boy agrees, but he does make one condition very clear: Asa must follow all of his home rules. If she slips up, Denji admits the worst-case scenario is Asa's death... and we know this is because of Nayuta.

After all, the devil is living with Denji as Nayuta is now his little sister. Makima's death forced the Control Devil to reincarnate, and who better is there to watch over the girl than Denji? The protagonist takes his role as a brother rather seriously, and given what we know of the Control Devil, you can see why Asa stepping out of line on this date could be disastrous.

This tension is also paired with the fact Nayuta most definitely knows Asa's devil. The young girl is a reincarnated horseman, and Yoru is the War Devil. We can only assume the two will have some kind of confrontation on the low unless Nayuta's age keeps her lips sealed. So at last, it seems Makima's reincarnation is about to suss out their role in Chainsaw Man moving forward.

Are you hoping to see more of Nayuta as Chainsaw Man continues? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.