Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Turns the Statue of Liberty Into a Deadly Devil

Chainsaw Man is full of surprises. Week after week, the manga revels in its shocking scenes, and it has plenty of them to tout. From bloody deaths to secret identities, we have seen series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto do it all. Now, Chainsaw Man chapter 178 is pushing the envelope with help from the Statue of Liberty. After all, the manga just introduced the devil lurking within the statue, and the Gun Goddess is downright terrifying.

As you can see, Chainsaw Man chapter 178 does not hold back with its imagery. The update takes readers to New York City as they look out into the ocean and what is there? The Statue of Liberty is seen on Ellis Island, and it is transforming. Thanks to Yoru's call, the Gun Goddess hidden within the statue is awoken, and she crumbles the national icon to break free.

Introducing the Gun Goddess

Chainsaw Man gives the Gun Goddess a truly horrifying look, and it is skeletal like the Gun Devil we saw back in part one. However, this time around, those bones are not made from guns. The Gun Goddess is made from the innards of the Statue of Liberty, so her skeleton and flesh comes from the American icon. The devil also uses the head of the Statue of Liberty, and from their chest, the Gun Goddess wields a massive rifle.

With a single call, Yoru is able to set off a shot from the Gun Goddess, and the bullet travels from New York City to Japan. The immense blow takes out part of the city surrounding Pochita, so there is no telling how many were killed in its path. Yet again, the Gun Devil has proven its immense power in record time, and Yoru is the one helming the creature's every move. The Gun Goddess is a terrifying threat, and it goes to show why the War Devil (and her children) are not to be taken lightly.

What Is Next for Chainsaw Man?

With the Gun Goddess loose in the United States, you can bet Devil Hunters overseas will try to reign in the creature. We do not know if Yoru will call upon their child once more, but it is certainly possible. As explained in the manga, Yoru was able to transform the Statue of Liberty into the Gun Goddess because of the nation's embrace of the weapon. There are many other nations that do the same, so Yoru's resources there are stacked. Plus, we know the War Devil has absorbed the Tank Devil, so there is more armory on her side as she fights Chainsaw Man.

Yoru thoroughly beat Denji and Pochita, so any jokes about her powers can end. The War Devil is called one of the Four Horsemen for a reason, that much is for sure. With Chainsaw Man on the outs, the Aging Devil has stepped forward with an offer to revive him, but it will come at the cost of thousands of children. Pochita is now facing an impossible decision, and knowing Fujimoto, it is impossible to predict what our hero will do next now that he's backed into a corner.

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man update? Did you see this devil reveal coming?