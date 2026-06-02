Cancelled Shonen Jump Manga Confirms Return Ahead of Anime Revival

One cancelled Shonen Jump hit has confirmed that the manga is returning for a new release as it prepares to get revived with a whole new anime this Summer. Shonen Jump franchises have had a strong few years as many classic hits have been making their returns with new sequels, revivals, and even full reboots. But while fans have seen some new anime releases for popular classics, there has been a surprising resurgence of long ended series coming back in the modern day with new anime adaptations. And we’ll see one hitting this Summer.

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch originally made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app in 2016, and ran for 19 chapters across two years before it was ultimately cut short. But now as the franchise prepares to return with its very own anime adaptation this Summer, it’s also been announced that the manga is going to return with new reprints in Japan to help commemorate the occasion. You can check out Takaki’s celebratory art for the announcement below ahead of the manga’s reprint on June 4th.

Black Torch Manga to Return Ahead of Anime Revival

Black Torch is going to get reprints of its five volumes in Japan, and it’s also going to get a new box set release in North America too. Viz Media has previously revealed that they’ll be re-releasing the manga for fans as part of this new anime revival as well, and it will be hitting shelves on September 22nd in the region. But as the anime prepares to kick off a new take on the story later this July, fans are going to be treated to the first new Black Torch releases in nearly a decade since the manga originally wrapped up its run.

Black Torch will be making its full anime debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and will be hosting an just a couple of days before. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS alongside their initial drop in Japan with both a Japanese and English language dub on offer.

What to Know for Black Torch’s Anime Revival

Courtesy of Viz Media

with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music. It’s going to feature a lot of involvement from creator Tsuyoshi Takaki himself as he teased he’s been supervising the production and feels it’s “been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story.”

Black Torch will also star a voice cast including the likes of Ryota Suzuki as Jiro Azuma, Yoji Ueda as Rago, Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin, Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi, Oya Tsuji as Toshimasa Azuma, Hideyuki Otsuka as Banjuro Tokieda, and Yuko Kaida as Toko Kusumi.

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