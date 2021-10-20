Marvel Artist Paints the Bloody World of Chainsaw Man

The world of Chainsaw Man is one that is dripping in the supernatural, as devilish figures wander the Earth in search of eating human flesh along with making deals with civilians looking for something in return, but an artist from the world of Marvel and Image Comics has given their take on Denji in his chainsaw form. Tony Moore has long been an influential artist in the world of comics, not just with his Marvel work via Ghost Rider and The Punisher, but also in helping to create one of the biggest Image Comics’ properties of all time with The Walking Dead, now trying out his skills on the bizarre manga.

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto has risen to amazing heights considering the anime series has yet to arrive, though Studio MAPPA is seeking to change that with the upcoming adaptation that will bring Denji, Power, and their friends to television screens for the first time. With MAPPA already proving itself via series such as Attack On Titan’s final season and the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, to name a few, fans are anxiously awaiting what the animation studio has in mind when it comes to the world that is plagued by the Gun Devil.

Tony Moore, the prolific comic book artist, shared a take on Chainsaw Man that is spot-on for an artist who knows next to nothing about the series that he is lending his talents to, but has plenty of experience in the world of horror with his past works:

The first story of Chainsaw Man came to a close with mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto bringing the tale of Denji to a close, though the artist has already confirmed that he one day plans on writing a “second part” of the series. Considering how the first story came to an end, readers are on the edge of their seats when it comes to news of the scary story’s return. Though the first arc came to a close, there is more than enough for the anime from MAPPA to cover for one season at least.

What do you think of this killer crossover between Chainsaw Man and the world of North American comics? What’s your favorite work by Tony Moore? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.