Chainsaw Man: The Movie Finally Reveals U.S. Release Date

Chainsaw Man is coming to theaters with a brand new movie, and a new update has finally revealed its United States release date! Chainsaw Man brought the first season of the TV anime to an end some time ago, and it was such a hit that it was no surprise to see it quickly confirm that a new continuation was in the works. But what surprised fans was the fact that this new anime project was not a second season of the TV anime as many expected, but a new feature film tackling the next arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga instead.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie is a brand new feature film adapting the Bomb Girl arc from Fujimoto’s original manga release, and takes place right after the events of the first season. The film previously confirmed it was hitting theaters across Japan later this September, but a new update from Sony Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2025 has revealed that Chainsaw Man: The Movie will be coming to theaters in the United States on October 29th and will begin international releases in September. You can find the announcement for the release date below.

#ChainsawManMovie is coming exclusively to theatres October 29. pic.twitter.com/Je02zmQ5nm — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

What to Know for Chainsaw Man’s New Movie

Licensed from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc in Japan, Chainsaw Man: The Movie will be releasing in the United States on October 29th. International release dates for the film have yet to be revealed as of the time of this official announcement, but the new film will feature animation from Studio MAPPA after their involvement with the first season. Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for Chainsaw Man: The Movie alongside Hiroshi Seko writing the script. Kazutaka Sugiyama will be handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio will be composing the music.

The film will be introducing Reina Ueda to the voice cast as the mysterious Reze, who Denji meets in the arc. She was briefly seen in the TV anime’s final episode, so this will be her first full introduction to the anime franchise as she plays a huge role in what we’ll see in the new movie. As for what to expect, MAPPA themselves ominously tease the film as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.”