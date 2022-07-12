Chainsaw Man Part 2 Riles the Internet with Its Bloody Debut

Chainsaw Man is back, and honestly? The comeback feels good. After two years away, the series has been revived by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the debut is already topping the charts on social media.

With the series trending worldwide, all eyes are on Shueisha as it rolls out Chainsaw Man across the globe. The series has released chapter 98 after some time away, and it welcomes an all-new devil to the screen. When a high school girl finds herself drawn into part of society's trash heap, all bets are off when a powerful devil appears to save their life. And of course, it just so happens this protagonist has a bone to pick with Denji and Chainsaw Man.

As you can see below, fans are gassed up over the premiere, and they will not have to wait long before more Chainsaw Man chapters go live. Fujimoto is set to publish new chapters weekly, so fans can look forward to more chapters dropping each Tuesday stateside or Wednesdays in Japan.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for more details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this big Chainsaw Man comeback? Do you approve of this part two premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.