Chainsaw Man Part 2 Riles the Internet with Its Bloody Debut
Chainsaw Man is back, and honestly? The comeback feels good. After two years away, the series has been revived by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the debut is already topping the charts on social media.
With the series trending worldwide, all eyes are on Shueisha as it rolls out Chainsaw Man across the globe. The series has released chapter 98 after some time away, and it welcomes an all-new devil to the screen. When a high school girl finds herself drawn into part of society's trash heap, all bets are off when a powerful devil appears to save their life. And of course, it just so happens this protagonist has a bone to pick with Denji and Chainsaw Man.
As you can see below, fans are gassed up over the premiere, and they will not have to wait long before more Chainsaw Man chapters go live. Fujimoto is set to publish new chapters weekly, so fans can look forward to more chapters dropping each Tuesday stateside or Wednesdays in Japan.
Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for more details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"
What do you think of this big Chainsaw Man comeback? Do you approve of this part two premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Game Over
they gave chainsaw man fans a new dominatrix it’s over for the timeline 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gbh9dv0dQl— ž 𓅱k the anime man (@zak_skoards) July 12, 2022
No Cap
If u want to make a chainsaw man fan cry just show them a picture of a whole chicken pic.twitter.com/EkyyWakzBI— Jay ♡ (@juuxiie) July 12, 2022
Fast and Furious
*EVERY Chainsaw Man chapter https://t.co/D0LgtEzKG5— Jesus Unzueta (@SoraOpieOP) July 12, 2022
War Devil, Welcome
NEW CHAINSAW MAN CHAPTER IS OUT! ⚠️ there seems to be a new protagonist that is hunting denji 😱could it be like jojos where every part has a diff protag and it’s all in the same universe? Also her devil is quite interesting 😳 chapter was a 9/10 😤 pic.twitter.com/U2SGLyqsxs— south stomps (@ecl_south) July 12, 2022
Hit the Pedal
chainsaw man really came back to drop a 10/10 manga chapter pic.twitter.com/dD8t9JRHsQ— Selim🇹🇷 (@MangakaSelim) July 12, 2022
Respect When Due
I'm not gonna pretend like I'm the biggest chainsaw man fan to ever exist, but damn I'm shocked at what a solid start this was. Definitely looking forward to reading this weekly. pic.twitter.com/3EJZZxXmGo— Pikku (@PikkuProgram) July 12, 2022
Not Broken? Don't Fix It.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 is pretty cool! Reminiscent of the first chapters of Part 1, but hey that's all we ever wanted haha.— Elisha Deogracias (@katamaris4ever) July 12, 2022
Licensed to Kill
There wasn’t a single page of the new Chainsaw Man chapter I didn’t say “oh gosh” or “ah jeez” or “oh no” out loud to. Tatsuki Fujimoto is the most dangerous comics author alive right now— david bednar (@ykarps) July 12, 2022
Let It Out
Just got done reading Chainsaw Man chapter 98 pic.twitter.com/4rNEXBr650— 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) July 12, 2022
Swing and Hit
Chainsaw Man’s return has already knocked it out of the park. Holy fuck.— Scrahoot #ThankYouMiura (@Scrahoot) July 12, 2022