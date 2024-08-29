Chainsaw Man Theory Suggests Pochita’s New Targets Are Actually Related

Things have never been bleaker for Denji in Chainsaw Man’s manga than the current storyline and considering the history of the Chainsaw Devil, this is really saying something. In recent chapters, Denji was dealt such an emotional blow that the anime protagonist has given the reins of his body to Pochita, the chainsaw canine that still resides within the fanged character. As the brutality ramps up, Chainsaw Man fans are starting to contemplate the bloody affair that is taking place in the latest chapters. One theory in particular seems to suggest that Pochita is targeting some very specific devils in his current reign of destruction.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 175, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Thanks to Nayuta’s apparent death, Denji has given complete control of his body to Pochita as the full power of the Chainsaw Devil has been unleashed. Denji’s reign of destruction has taken out the likes of the Mouth Devil and Ear Devil which has had disastrous effects on humanity overall. Thanks to the Chainsaw Devil’s power, mouths have been eliminated as humanity now struggles with losing a very important part of their bodies.

Pochita’s Unique Way of Helping Denji

One unique theory regarding Pochita’s current kill list relates to Denji and his past trauma. With the devils that have been taken down so far by Denji’s “best friend”, many of which certainly fit the bill when it comes to the anime protagonist’s earlier years and the troubles that Denji has experienced up to this point. With Asa Mikata now fighting against Denji, the War Devil is going to have to pull out a miracle to stop Pochita from causing more serious problems for humanity.

While it might be some time before we see these events take place on the small screen, Denji and Pochita will return in an animated format thanks to the upcoming film, Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc. Rather than diving immediately into a second season, Studio MAPPA is aiming to introduce Reze via a theatrical run. It might be quite a few years before we even see Asa Mikata hitting the anime adaptation but rest assured, her debut will send shockwaves through the medium whenever it does take place.

