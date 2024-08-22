Chainsaw Man Proves Pochita’s True Power With a Devastating Tag Team

Denji is not in a good place mentally right now and the world is suffering as a result. Thanks to the Japanese Government hurling various devils his way, humanity is losing some key concepts that readers normally take for granted. In an effort to stop Denji’s reign of destruction, Chainsaw Man’s latest manga chapter is unleashing a group effort to try to smack some sense into the Chainsaw Devil. The recent chapter takes place entirely in silence, despite the heavy action taking place, which is a direct result of what Denji has been up to and why Pochita’s true power might be beyond understanding.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 175, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Japanese Government is holding nothing back when it comes to using Denji for their own ends but that fact isn’t slowing down the Chainsaw Devil by any stretch of the imagination. As mentioned earlier, Chapter 175 has no dialogue as Denji has seemingly killed the “Mouth Devil”. Thanks to this feat, all the mouths in the world have seemingly vanished and everyone is paying the price.

Pochita’s True Power

Thanks to seeing Nayuta’s decapitated head, Denji is beyond out of control. To take him down, Famine, Katana Man, and Asa The War Devil are all attacking the Chainsaw Devil at once. Shockingly, none of them are even able to make a dent in Denji’s armor or come close to stopping Pochita’s reign of destruction. Luckily, Mitaka seemingly has a plan up her sleeves, even though her arms have disappeared.

POCHITA FIGHTS A HORSEMAN, A HYBRID AND A PRIMAL WITHOUT MOVING A CENTIMETER WHAT THE FUCK?!?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DRvkL36qA6 — Zero | Eternity In A Box (@ChainsawEstelle) August 20, 2024

The Japanese Government has a nefarious plan that is taking place in the background, looking to “feed” devils to the Chainsaw Devil. Most specifically, the “Aging Devil” has agreed to be Denji’s next victim as the fictional Japan but at a serious price. In an attempt to “evolve” humanity, the government has promised to sacrifice thousands of children to the Aging Devil and prove just how dark Tatsuki Fujimoto’s bloody shonen series can be when it wants to.

Want to see what dark twists and turns await Denji as the Chainsaw Man manga continues?