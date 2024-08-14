Chainsaw Man Reveals the Public Safety Commission’s Dark New Goal

Chainsaw Man fans might still be waiting for the anime adaptation’s return but the manga is continuing to release new chapters that are changing the game. Since Denji suffered one of the most heart-wrenching blows in recent chapters, the Chainsaw Devil has been unleashed as he fights both the Public Safety Commission and the Chainsaw Man Church. While the Japanese Government has in the past often worked to protect civilians via its devil hunters, the PSC is planning a truly nefarious route of action for the future that might spell doom for humanity.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 174, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the biggest aspects of Makima’s plan, before she died in the manga, was that she was able to eliminate entire concepts from the world by taking out devils attached to them. As the previous Control Devil explained, she was able to eliminate other ways that “human life had ended” and even events from humanity’s past, creating a new world that she felt better reflected what she wanted to see. Now, the Public Safety Commission is looking to do the same by using Denji’s power and having him chow down on random devils for a very specific purpose.

What Does The Public Safety Commission Want?

In a particularly chilling scene, Fumiko Mifune explains what the Japanese Government is after with their new plan. Fumiko Mifune explains that eliminating powerful devils will result in humanity “evolving”, all under the watchful eye of the government of course, “Human evolution. Harmful substances, nations, and more. With Chainsaw Man’s power, we can remove their very concepts, making civilization even more…well you know the rest.”

One of the biggest moves that the government is looking to achieve in the immediate future is having Denji eat the Aging Devil, a primordial fear that is looking to strike a deal with the Public Safety Commission. In exchange for the concept of aging being stricken from human memory, the Aging Devil wants ten thousand children killed in front of mirrors to solidify the deal. Unfortunately, the fictional Japanese Government seems more than willing to accommodate.

