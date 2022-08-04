Chainsaw Man is revving up for the release of its next major trailer, and thankfully the wait won't be so long before it hits! When the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end, it was announced that the brutal manga series would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Not much later fans got to see the first real look at this new anime adaptation in motion, but it's been quite a while since we have gotten to see anything else from the highly anticipated production. The wait for more has only heated things up.

While fans were hoping to see the first full trailer for Chainsaw Man earlier this Summer during Anime Expo, it was announced during that panel that there would be more to show during Crunchyroll Expo this month. With the convention kicking in over the August 5-7 weekend, the series is poising to show off its next major trailer. But that's not all as it has also been revealed that we will get the first information about the cast for the new anime as well. As for when we'll see all of it, the new trailer is coming on August 5th!

(Photo: MAPPA)

Officially announced by Chainsaw Man's official Twitter account (alongside the release of a new poster), the new trailer for the anime is scheduled to release on August 5 at 20:00 JST. This will also come with news about the first additions to the cast, but there are still many more questions fans have about the new series. It has yet to reveal any official release date as of the time of this writing, but was scheduled to release some time this year. It has also been confirmed that it will be streaming internationally with Crunchyroll when it hits, however.

Hopefully this new trailer reveals much more of what the actual series will be looking like from episode to episode, and tease just how much from the first series we can expect to see in action. The team behind the anime has been touting a faithful adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody battler, and that's also why fans have been curious about footage. Thankfully, the wait won't be too much longer.

What are you hoping to see in Chainsaw Man's next trailer? Are you excited for the anime's debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!