Chainsaw Man: Viral Short Brings Denji’s Greatest Loss to Life

Denji’s life has never been easy in the history of Chainsaw Man but recent manga chapters have taken things up a notch. While the Chainsaw Devil has witnessed his fair share of death in his time as a devil hunter, the latest casualty that came his way was one that has struck him to his very core. While anime fans might be waiting for years to see this specific event hit the small screen from the official anime adaptation, one fan animator has taken matters into their own hands and given Chainsaw Man fans a glimpse of what the scene looks like animated.

Warning. If you haven’t read the recent manga chapters of Chainsaw Man, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory in this article. Denji has had quite a few challenges to overcome in the second half of the bloody manga series. Thanks to the Chainsaw Man Church, the Japanese Government, and the coming of the Death Devil filling his plate, the Chainsaw Devil has been doing all that he could to keep his composure. Thanks to Nayuta’s head literally being served up on a plate in a Sushi restaurant, Denji can no longer keep his cool and the true power of his devil form has once again been unleashed.

Chainsaw Man: Nayuta’s Death Animated

While we’ve seen devils bounce back from some grievous injuries in the past, it might be tricky for the current Control Devil to spring back to life from this mortal blow. As anime fans have seen so far, devils are able to survive depending on how much they are feared by the general public. With Famine boosting both Denji and Asa’s power levels, Nayuta didn’t receive the same courtesy that we know of.

https://x.com/ruimaoya/status/1815868194915279131

While a Chainsaw Man season two has yet to be confirmed, Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters do have a new anime project in the works. Studio MAPPA has already confirmed that the bloody shonen franchise is getting a movie in the form of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. Based on this arc from the source material, expect some of the wildest anime battles that you’ve ever seen once it hits theaters.

