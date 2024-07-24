Chainsaw Man Volume 18 Cover Art Revealed

Chainsaw Man manga has gotten more intense than ever, but you’d never figure that would be the case by looking at the cover art revealed for Volume 18! Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is now in the midst of Part 2 of its run, and with the latest chapters has been essentially torturing Denji both in mind and body in many different ways. As the series continues to reach uncomfortable and almost disturbing heights with each new chapter that passes, there are even fewer rays of hope to latch onto in terms of standout characters to keep up with as they die and beyond.

Chainsaw Man’s manga seemed to even provide Denji some hope in the form of the new Control Devil, Nayuta, when the series first began. Unlike his relationship with Makima seen in the first series, Nayuta was pretty much a member of what Denji could call family as the two of them had a life together where they were both happy despite the fact that Nayuta was a devil who could change the scope of the world with her power. It’s why she’s the star of the cover art for Volume 18 of Chainsaw Man, and you can check it out below.

How to Read and Watch Chainsaw Man

Things have changed dramatically for both Denji and Nayuta since then with the latest chapters of Chainsaw Man, and it’s likely the two of them won’t have a happy future if the latest events (and frankly, everything else about the series) is anything to go by. If you wanted to keep up with the latest chapters of Chainsaw Man as they release in Japan, you can now find them available with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

If the anime is more your speed, you can now check out the first season of the TV anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. Chainsaw Man is also now in the works on its debut feature film adapting the Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series, so it’s best to catch up with the anime in the meantime. Crunchyroll teases what goes down in Chainsaw Man as such:

“Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”