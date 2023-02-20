Chainsaw Man Cosplay Channels the War Devil Yoru

Chainsaw Man fans might currently be waiting for a potential second season of the anime to be announced, but one awesome cosplay is helping to channel the star of the second part of the manga, Yoru the War Devil! Part 2 of the series began shortly after the anime adaptation made its debut, and it introduced a whole new kind of series than fans had been used to with the first half of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga. This was immediately clear when the franchise introduced a new main character, Asa Mitaka, and her budding control with one of the strongest devils yet.

After being teased throughout the first part of the series, the War Devil is now an active part in Chainsaw Man with Part 2 of the series. We've learned that Yoru is out to get Chainsaw Man, and is building an arsenal for an eventual clash with the famous devil. But things have gotten quite complicated as fans learn to love Yoru even more, and this awesome cosplay from artist @blood.raven on Instagram is helping to show why this new main character is such a hit.

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man Part 2

Chainsaw Man's anime might currently be wrapped, but you can catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. A second season has yet to be announced, but if you wanted to read ahead to see what's to come, there's an easy way to do so. Viz Media has licensed the series for a simultaneous release alongside its launch in Japan, and thus you can check out each new chapter of the series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The three most recent chapters are available for free.

As for what to expect from the series, Viz Media teases the first volume of Chainsaw Man's manga as such, "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!"

How are you liking Yoru's time in Part of Chainsaw Man so far?