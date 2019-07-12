Chihayafuru Season 3 Releases First Trailer

Chihayafuru is one of those anime fans always wanted to make a comeback but were never sure of. The josei series became a favorite with viewers thanks to its complicated characters and gorgeous art, so fans were rather happy when a third season was announced. And at last, it seems a special time has come for those diehard fans.

The first teaser trailer for Chihayafuru season three is here, and it is as beautiful as you would have hoped.

Recently, the team behind Chihayafuru released the first teaser for season three. You can find the clip above and relive some of your favorite memories with Chihaya and the gang.

The clip doesn’t feature any new scenes, but it does recap what happened in seasons one and two. Fans start out watching Chihaya as a young girl learning to play karuta with Arata Wataya. As the reel continues, fans are introduced to the two’s other best friend Taichi Mashima, and the rest of Chihaya’s high school karuta team is introduced along the way.

The trailer also confirms all of the returning voices for Chihayafuru season three. For instance, Asami Seto will return to voice Chihaya while Mamoru Miyano takes care of Taichi. Arata will be played by Yoshimasa Hosoya, and all three of these actors will be directed by Morio Asaka under Madhouse Studios’ guidance.

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007. You can read up about the series here: “Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”