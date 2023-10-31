Chihayafuru Sequel Announced

It wasn't that long ago Chihayaufuru was putting out new chapters, and now it has a sequel in store. For all of you josei fans out there, you will be glad to know the legacy of Chihayafuru has no plans to end. After all, its sequel spin-off was just announced, and it will take place after Chihaya graduates high school.

For those curious, the update comes courtesy of Be Love. The magazine has announced it will begin publishing its Chihayafuru sequel on December 1st. The series, which is titled Chihayafuru Plus Kimigatame, will take focus on a freshman karuta player who aims to become one of the game's best.

"Chihayafuru" manga will be getting a SPIN-OFF SEQUEL starting in Be Love issue #1/2024 out December 1.



The story's synopsis is pretty sparse, but we do know the Chihayafuru sequel will tell the story of Ritsu Nagara. The boy is a first-year high schooler, and he wants to win the national high school karuta tournament. When he enters high school, Ritsu finds himself pairing up with classmates in a karuta club, and the sequel will follow his journey to the top.

Of course, you can bet some of our favorites from the original Chihayafuru series will show up. Chihaya has still not given up her dream on becoming the game's queen, after all. Between Arata and Taichi, we're sure we will see a few of Yuki Suetsugu's best characters pop up in this sequel. So if you want to know more about Chihayfuru ahead of this sequel drop, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Chihaya Ayase has spent most of her life supporting her sister's model career. When she meets a boy named Arata Wataya, he thinks Chihaya has potential to become a great karuta player. As Chihaya dreams of becoming Japan's best karuta player, she is soon separated from her karuta playing friends. Now in high school, Chihaya still plays karuta in the hope that she will one day meet her friends again."

