Anime's Top Creators Are Celebrating Christmas With Festive Tributes

The holiday season is upon us, and this time of the year brings all sorts of goodies. From presents to pies, Christmas is a time to celebrate, and this isn't only true in the United States. No, there are people celebrating Christmas across the globe, and a number of anime's top creators are joining in with festive gifts of their own.

After all, Christmas has arrived in Japan, and the time difference has gifted netizens plenty of special tributes. From My Hero Academia to Spy x Family and One-Punch Man, creators are taking to social media to celebrate Christmas. So if you have a favorite anime or manga, you'd better check up on their social media today for a special gift!

Of course, Christmas and anime go way back. In Japan, the holiday isn't viewed as a religious one so much as it is a winter festivity. Christmas is a time in Japan for couples to get together while friends go do karaoke. As such, a number of anime series have tackled the holiday including K-On, My Hero Academia, Winter Sonata, and even The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya. Perhaps one of the best Christmas anime titles out there is Tokyo Godfathers, and we're sure more festive projects will pop up down the line.

As for this year, anime fans are looking back at 2023 and seeing all the good that came around. From successful live-action adaptations to record-breaking premiers, the anime industry did it all this past year. Now, its creators are taking a well-earned break this Christmas, and fans are loving their holiday tributes as they come up on their feeds.

