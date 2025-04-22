My Hero Academia Drops Cool New Look at Deku Ahead of Final Season

My Hero Academia’s franchise will be coming to an end with the final season of the TV series hitting later this year, and Izuku Midoriya has gotten a cool new look for a special art book coming later this Summer to celebrate that grand finale. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, and then wrapped up its story with a special epilogue chapter released with the final volume of the manga series. But My Hero Academia will be coming to a more complete end later this year with the launch of its final season.

Shueisha has been celebrating this grand finale with a special My Hero Academia exhibition launching in Japan showing off Horikoshi’s art for the series. That won’t be the only major celebration, however, as the My Hero Academia Ultra Artworks collection is a new art book that will feature approximately 240 pages worth of Horikoshi’s art for the manga over its ten years of serialization. You can check out the cover art for this new My Hero Academia art book below that combines each of Deku’s looks over the series into a cool new display.

What Is My Hero Academia’s Ultra Artworks?

My Hero Academia “Ultra Artworks” is the first art book for the franchise that samples Kohei Horikoshi’s ten years of serialization for the manga into 240 pages of special art showing off how much the franchise had grown since it began its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine all those years ago. According to its reveal on social media, this new art book will be hitting shelves in Japan on June 4th but has yet to reveal any international license or release plans as of the time of this publication. Either way, it’s time for fans to get ready for the end.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be the eighth and final season of the TV anime series. Currently scheduled to debut some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, the new season will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it airs in Japan. Returning staff for the finale includes Naomi Nakayama once again directing for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, with Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia‘s anime might be coming to its grand finale later this year, but there’s still plenty to enjoy for fans of the hero series. One of the biggest releases is actually airing its new episodes this Spring as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has introduced fans to a whole new take on the hero world seen in the main series. It’s an official spinoff for My Hero Academia that also serves as a prequel as it takes place years before Deku and the others enroll in U.A. Academy.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has revealed a world where vigilantes are needed to pick up the slack from heroes as the heroes aren’t as widespread and readily available as they were years later. Koichi Haimawari is soon brought into even more chaos as while he started out just helping people around his neighborhood, he now regularly needs to take down villains who are popping up more and more in the face of all of the heroes taking action. It’s going to be a must watch for fans who love the main My Hero Academia series.