The Simpsons Celebrates Earth Day With New Disney+ Exclusive Episode

The Simpsons might not have gotten to air a new episode from Season 36 this past weekend due to the holidays, but the animated series has returned with an exclusive new episode now streaming on Disney+ that gives Springfield a wild new makeover. As part of the series’ 35th anniversary celebration last year, The Simpsons has kicked off a new wave of exclusive episodes streaming with Disney+ that fans can’t see anywhere else. The first was a special holiday episode, and the second offered an alternate universe than seen in the main series. Now that fun continues with the third exclusive special.

Following the releases of “O C’mon Ye Faithful” and “The Past and the Furious,” The Simpsons has now debuted a new exclusive special, “Yellow Planet.” In commemoration of Earth Day, “Yellow Planet” takes its own spin of National Geographic’s various Planet Earth specials with a new kind of nature documentary imagining Springfield as various animals. You can check out the trailer for the new The Simpsons exclusive episode in the video above, and poster for “Yellow Planet” below.

What Is Yellow Planet?

Much like the Futurama Season 7 episode “Naturama” (which “Yellow Planet” pays homage to with a fun Dr. Zoidberg cameo), “Yellow Planet” is a faux-documentary that watches various animals live their lives. But the twist is that each of these animals is one of Springfield’s citizens, and that of course includes the Simpson Family themselves. And much like the previous Disney+ exclusive episode, “The Past and Furious,” it’s naturally set in an alternate reality that doesn’t really tie back into the events of the main series. It’s meant to be a fun experience fans also get to enjoy alongside the now airing Season 36.

As for what to expect in this new exclusive special, Disney+ teases The Simpsons‘ new episode as such, “In ‘Yellow Planet,’ The Simpsons are reimagined as animals in a National Geographic-style nature mockumentary. Homer and Marge navigate the ocean as whales from different series, Bart hatches as an iguana struggling to survive, and Lisa leads her flock as a finch. Along the way, familiar Springfield faces appear in unexpected roles, shaping their journeys in the wild.” For fans who have enjoyed the exclusive special episodes thus far, this is another fun entry as it slots right in with everything we have been enjoying from the current season too.

How to Watch The Simpsons

There’s a ton of The Simpsons to enjoy at the moment, and that will be continuing for the foreseeable future as the animated series has been renewed through Season 40. The Simpsons is now airing new episodes of Season 36 weekly with Fox Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings, and if you miss those original airings you can find the episodes streaming the next day with Hulu (along with the rest of Season 36 so far). But that’s not all there is to watch.

You can catch up with the first 35 seasons of The Simpsons now streaming exclusively with Disney+ along with the also available The Simpsons Movie. Disney+ also recently launched a new 24/7 streaming channel with the service that is now airing each of The Simpsons episodes in order at any time of the day. So there are not only many episodes to watch when you want, but also many options to watch those cede episodes. And the series is not showing any signs of slowing down yet.

What do you think of The Simpsons' new episode with Disney+?