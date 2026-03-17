Classic Anime Franchise Defeats Disney at the Box Office in Japan

When it comes to all things Disney, the animation studio known as Pixar has been a big part of the House of Mouse for years. Most recently, the production house has seen major success with its latest release, Hoppers. Since hitting theaters in North America, the animated film has taken the top spot for two weekends in a row. Unfortunately, Hoppers wasn’t able to defeat a beloved anime franchise in Japan, which, shockingly enough, is still taking the number one spot three weeks following its premiere in the East. Doraemon might not have hit it big in the West, but it’s clear the futuristic feline still has a massive audience.

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In terms of its worldwide tally, Hoppers is sitting strong with over $165 million USD to date. However, for its opening weekend in Japan, the Disney Pixar film only brought in $2.4 million USD, defeated by Doraemon’s latest film. Doreamon: Nobita and The New Castle of The Undersea Devil is in its third week of airing in Japan, taking the top spot for the previous weekend over Hoppers. This is the forty-fifth movie of the franchise and acts as a remake of the 1983 movie of the same name, and while Doraemon’s recent silver screen outing isn’t confirmed for North America, the blue cat is still bringing in serious profits.

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Doraemon’s Wild Ride

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Besides Doraemon taking the top spot for the third straight weekend, anime appeared in Japan’s top ten for the weekend of March 13th to 15th several times. For the third spot, the live-action Golden Kamuy film, Golden Kamuy: Abashiri Prison Arc, landed for its premiere weekend. In fifth place, the anime film Cosmic Princess Kaguya took this spot in its fourth weekend since its release. To round out the top ten, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea arrived in its third weekend. Unfortunately, not every anime film was in the top ten, with New Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames missing the mark.

As of the writing of this article, Doreamon’s latest movie has yet to secure a release in North America. While we might be waiting some time to witness Doraemon’s newest undersea adventure, here’s how the franchise describes the top film in Japan, “It is the bottom of the sea, the place closest to the center of the Earth. A mysterious, unknown world! A breathtaking, thrilling underwater adventure! During summer vacation, Nobita and his friends couldn’t agree on where to go camping, so at Doreamon’s suggestion, they decide to camp right in the middle of the ocean. Using the secret gadgets “Underwater Buggy” and “Teki-O Light,” the five of them enjoy their underwater camping trip while encountering all sorts of creatures. After discovering a sunken ship, they meet a mysterious young man named El.”

What do you think of Doraemon managing to overtake Disney and Pixar’s latest animated film in theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Crunchyroll