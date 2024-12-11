Classic Shonen Jump Creator Returns With New Dark Fantasy One-Shot

Put down your phones and cancel family movie night because one of the most beloved Shonen Jump creators has released a brand new one-shot, and it absolutely deserves your attention this evening. Norihiro Yagi is the mind behind the Claymore manga, published between 2001 and 2014 in Shueisha’s weekly Jump SQ magazine. Claymore took fans back to the Middle Ages, as The Organization defended humanity against shape-shifting monsters.

Norihiro Yagi’s newest one-shot manga furthers his fascination with the Middle Ages. The Knight and the Corpse is available to read for free on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website. The one-shot features Norihiro Yagi’s distinct art style, stunningly detailed characters, and incredible action scenes.

What Is The Knight and the Corpse About?

Set during the Middle Ages (476-1450 A.D.), The Knight and the Corpse follows the titular knight as he accepts a job protecting the Princess of the fictional nation of Vishtark from her vengeful brother after she was named the next heir. The official description for the series reads: “A knight accepts the duty of protecting royalty, only to uncover shocking truths during his mission…From Norihiro Yagi, creator of CLAYMORE, comes a masterfully crafted tale of noble souls and fleeting lives, rendered in breathtaking detail!”

The one-shot opens with a beautiful color spread, introducing our mysterious protagonist with a dark past (who sounds like everyone’s first Dungeons & Dragons character). With 71 pages to tell a complete story, The Knight and the Corpse wastes no time getting into the action, as the hero’s morally grey backstory is ripped into the light, and his skills as a warrior are tested by a group of magically inclined bandits. The Knight and the Corpse is another complex and beautiful story from the Claymore legend.

Was The Knight and the Corpse Translated Using AI?

While The Knight and the Corpse‘s art style is phenomenal, you may have difficulty reading the series. The one-shot was only released over the weekend, but fans online have already pointed out several grammar and syntax errors in the translation.

Users in an r/manga Reddit thread debate whether The Knight and the Corpse was translated using AI. The dialogue features incredibly clunky sentence structures and countless spelling errors. @TopperGojo shares the opinion on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote, “The Knight and the Corpse is such a beautiful One Shot, it’s a shame that the English translation is a nightmare. They need to put more effort into giving such good work the translation it deserves!”

In September of this year, it was reported (via ANN) that Orange Inc., an AI localization company, had released a new translation service, which was being used by Shueisha’s Manga Plus. It appears that The Knight and the Corpse is another unfortunate victim.

What did you think of The Knight and the Corpse? Does an AI translation put you off? Or will you still read it?