One of Shonen Jump’s Classic Creators Is Returning With New Manga

One of Shueisha’s classic creators is teaming up with the publisher once more with a manga one-shot story coming to Shonen Jump+ soon. Shueisha’s landscape has been changing in some major ways this year as Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has ended some of its marquee franchises heading into 2025. The weekly magazine is changing to such an extent that it’s also going to have an impact on Shueisha’s other major releases as well as their various magazines and schedules are all set to go into flux in the next year too. But thankfully each magazine has been ready to introduce some new faces and stories.

Shueisha is also teaming up with some of their creators from the past as well as Claymore and Angel Densetsu creator Norihiro Yagi has been revealed to be getting a brand new one-shot manga story in a future edition of Shueisha’s Jump+ app updates. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Yagi will be returning with a new one-shot titled “Mukuro to Kishi” that will be making its debut with Jump+ on December 7th in Japan. An English language release has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

What Is Claymore?

Norihiro Yagi has worked with Shueisha in the past with two major series. The first was Angel Densetsu in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which was a story where a very kind boy was thought to be a delinquent because of his scary looking face. Although he has no experience or desire to fight, his face ends up getting him in trouble all throughout the series and thus his shenanigans leads him to becoming the savior for the school overall against all kinds of other criminals and bullies.

Claymore then followed soon after in 2001. Also hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Monthly Shonen Jump magazine like Angel Densetsu, this remains Yagi’s longest and most memorable series. This one is likely remembered by fans as it followed a race of super soldiers known by the public as “Claymores” that were created to defend humanity from deadly monsters. This series was one of the more dark fantasy adventures Shueisha has ever published, and ruminated on many facets of life and tragedy for its main characters. But now Yagi is returning to Shueisha with a new one-shot story that could potentially get picked up for a full serialization in the future.

Will This One-Shot Succeed?

There are unfortunately no details as of the time of this publication as to what “Mukuro to Kishi” looks like or will be about. It’s positioning within Jump+ teases that like Claymore, it could be a darker series for a slightly older demographic. That’s been seen with some of the app’s biggest breakout successes like Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, and Chainsaw Man Part 2, and something that has also been seen in Shonen Jump. Series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and now Kagurabachi have skewed Shueisha’s stories towards a darker edge in many ways too.

That’s showcasing how tastes are changing, and that could be perfect for Norhigo Yagi. Coming off a very successful serialization with Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday, Ariadne in the Blue Sky, that just wrapped up its run last year, Yagi is also fully adjusted to the potential demands of a weekly series even if fans haven’t seen their work with Shueisha since the early 200s. If this one-shot strikes the right chord, then this one-shot just might turn into a full series in the near future.