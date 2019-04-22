‘Code Geass’ Coming to Netflix this May

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is currently in the midst of a huge 10th Anniversary celebration as its sequel film, Lelouch of the Resurrection, is currently making its way through Japanese theaters before it premieres in North America later this Spring. Which means that it’s now the perfect time to experience the original anime series if you have not seen it yet, or have not seen it in a long time. While the series is available on some streaming services already, it seems it soon will be coming to Netflix as well.

As spotted by @WTK on Twitter, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is currently slated to join Netflix’s streaming service on May 1st. Though curiously it’s listing a “Season 1.”

Streaming May 1st per Netflix app: “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion: Season 1” pic.twitter.com/bmPkfBhL1o — WTK (@WTK) April 21, 2019

It seems that rather than share the full series when it hits Netflix‘s streaming service, only the first 25 episodes will be available in May. For those unaware, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is officially broken up into two seasons. The second season, Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, aired a year after the original season of the series in Japan and packs in much of the action fans remember the series for.

So while watching the series on Netflix will be a great way to experience the series for those who have never seen it before, watching its offerings may not bring you up to date in time for the series’ new sequel film hitting theaters in the United States on May 5 and May 7. Though it’s still the first season of one of the most well-received anime releases of all time.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

