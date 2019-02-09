‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection’ Shares New Trailer

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, the big sequel project continuing from where the original series ended, is now officially in theaters in Japan and celebrated the occasion with a brief new trailer revealing some of the major reveals of the film.

Though it’s an exciting prospect, what’s even more exciting is that Funimation has confirmed they will be bringing the film to the West in both Japanese with English subtitles and English language dub. You can check out the newest trailer for the Japanese release above.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection takes place two years after the “Zero Requiem” end of the original series and will serve as a finale for the series overall. Directed by Goro Taniguchi for Sunrise, many of the series’ staff have returned for the new sequel film. Funimation will be screening the film in North America in select theaters on May 5 in the original Japanese, and May 7 with an English dub.

New characters and cast additions for the sequel include Keiko Toda as Shamuna, Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto, Ayumo Murase as Shario, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru, and Wataru Takagi as Bituru. Though English dub casting for both new and returning characters are still unconfirmed as of this writing.

The opening theme song for the film is titled “In This World” as performed by Leo leiri, and the ending theme, “Revive” is performed by Unione. Ichiro Okuchi will be handling the script for the film, and Takahiro Kimura will be handling the character design. Kenji Teraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion recently released a new film trilogy celebrating the series’ anniversary. Recapping and reimagining its original 50 episode run, it even featured new scenes not seen in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast to back them up. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release in the future as well.

