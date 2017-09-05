Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection Trailer Teases Hero’s Comeback

It has been nearly a decade since Code Geass came to an end, but the studio behind the ever-popular series isn't ready to let the story go. Last year, reports surfaced that Sunrise was bringing back Code Geass in a big way thanks to a recap movie trilogy and a brand-new story. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection promised to bring fans a new chapter of the franchise. The new title even promises to bring back Lelouch after fans watched the protagonist died at the end Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. And, now, a new teaser for the third project is showing off more of Lelouch's revival.

An updated PV for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection surfaced online earlier today, and the footage begins with a stark reminder of Lelouch. The first scene is set on the beach where waves are seen crashing over sand. However, in the midst of the ebb-and-flow, fans can see a familiar helmet lodged in the sand. The headgear belongs to Lelouch as fans will recognize the helmet as the one Zero wore during his vigilante outings in Lelouch of the Rebellion.

The footage goes on to show a slew of side characters and several sleek Knightmare Frames going about battle. The trailer then ends with a close-up shot of Lelouch and his infamous eye which bares the Geass ability.

You can check out the trailer below.

For now, there is no update on whether Lelouch of the Resurrection will be released as a film of television series. Earlier this month, a shortened teaser for the anime title was shared with fans, and it said Code Geass' third chapter is already in production. Heralding 2017 as the start of a new age, fans are now wondering if Sunrise intends to debut Lelouch of the Resurrection this year. However, for other fans, they believe the studio will withhold the new title until spring 2018 so the franchise's recap films can all be released ahead of time.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection PV https://t.co/s3y3NibaBg pic.twitter.com/b8U28bImuK — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) April 30, 2017

If you have not caught up on all things Code Geass, then you still have time. The series is a long one, but it's a well-received one. Aside from the first two seasons, there is another spin-off OVA series which fans were gifted recently.

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled is a five-part miniseries that takes place between the two full seasons. Funimation has plans to release the OVA series on home video early next year, so fans will be able to binge it before Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection rears its head.