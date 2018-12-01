‘Code Geass’ Sequel Film Releases New Trailer

After surprising fans with a teaser trailer earlier this year, Code Geass has returned to show off more of its sequel film, Lelouch of the Resurrection during a recent special event celebrating the series in Japan.

Unlike the first too brief teaser, the newest trailer for the film reveals a much closer look at returning favorites alongside new characters introduced. Whether or not Lelouch is alive is still in the air, but it seems someone else has the Geass power this time around.

Scheduled for a release February 9 next year in Japan, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection takes place two years after the “Zero Requiem” end of the original series and will serve as a finale for the series overall. Directed by Goro Taniguchi for Sunrise, many of the series’ staff have returned for the new sequel film.

The main conflict seems to involve a new empire of warriors known as Jirukusutan (which can be seen in the new trailer), and the new crop of characters have been cast as well. Joining the film are Keiko Toda as Shamuna, Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto, Ayumo Murase as Shario, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru, and Wataru Takagi as Bituru.

The opening theme song is “In This World” as performed by Leo leiri, and the ending theme, “Revive” is performed by Unione. Ichiro Okuchi will be handling the script for the film, and Takahiro Kimura will be handling the character design. Kenji Teraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion recently released a new film trilogy celebrating the series’ anniversary. Recapping and reimagining its original 50 episode run, it even featured new scenes not seen in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast to back them up. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release in the future.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.