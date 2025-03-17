Courage the Cowardly Dog Head Writer David Steven Cohen Reportedly Dies at 58

Courage the Cowardly Dog is often synonymous with Cartoon Network’s Friday nights. The cartoon of a small, pink canine trying to save his owners in the middle of nowhere from strange and spooky things has inspired a generation of children to stand up to scary things. The show became popular, praised for its surrealistic storytelling and dark atmosphere. Sadly, the person in charge of many classic episodes, David Steven Cohen, is reported to have passed away recently. Jerry Beck, animation historian, and producer, reported on Facebook on Cohen’s passing, citing cancer as the cause of death. ToonHive has also reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Cohen had passed, he was only 58 years old.

John R. Dilworth created Courage the Cowardly Dog, and the series began life as an animated short, The Chicken from Outer Space. The short was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film, leading to the animated series in 1999. While Dilworth created the short and show, Cohen joined the writing crew in the first season, his first project being the third episode. He would become the head writer, writing most of the episodes in season 2 and continuing to write for the series in seasons 3 and 4. His last work in Courage the Cowardly Dog was the penultimate episode before the series ended on November 22nd, 2002.

David Steven Cohen, the head writer for ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ has sadly passed away at the age of 58. pic.twitter.com/Sw5vKIItAL — ToonHive (@ToonHive) March 17, 2025

The Impact of Courage the Cowardly Dog and Cohen’s Work

Courage the Cowardly Dog was always a semi-ironic title. While his name meant bravery, Courage was a screamer and paranoid. However, despite his cowardness, Courage would do everything he can to save the people he loves. Courage wasn’t brave because he was fearless but because he overcame his fears to do the right thing. David Steven Cohen, alongside other writers like Dilworth, understood the pathos of the series. Cohen recognized that children loved being frightened and feeling unease, creating some of the most memorable children’s television in the early 2000s.

Some of Cohen’s most iconic segments in Courage include Klub Katz, 1000 Years of Courage, Forbidden Hat of Gold, The Transplant, The Sand Whale Strikes, and Last of the Starmakers. Cohen and the other writers infused so much unease into the show, giving off an unsettling atmosphere. Courage‘s success proved that kids like feeling unease, showing there’s a market for children’s horror. Cohen was an accomplished writer who worked on series outside of Courage; he has credits on Balto, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, and Phil of the Future.

Our thoughts are with David Steven Cohen’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.