Courage the Cowardly Dog's Original Pilot Episode Shared Online

Courage the Cowardly Dog is celebrating the 28th Anniversary of the Cartoon Network animated series' premiere, and the creator has shared the original pilot episode for the series online! Courage the Cowardly Dog currently rests as one of the most beloved Cartoon Network originals for fans of a certain age, and the franchise itself has been experiencing a nostalgic revival. Thanks to Adult Swim's ongoing Checkered Past block airing Cartoon Network classics as part of their line up, fans have been taking this time to celebrate just how far the animated series has come since it started all those years ago.

Courage the Cowardly Dog is celebrating its 28th Anniversary and the original creator behind it all, John R. Dilworth, is going all out for the occasion by sharing the original short (after previously revealing a pilot for a canceled prequel series) that served as the pilot for the series before it was picked up for its full run with Cartoon Network. Titled "Chicken From Outer Space," this pilot shared on YouTube showcases a lot of the early spooky fun that had fans in love with the animated series all those years ago. Check it out in action below:

Where Can I Watch Courage the Cowardly Dog?

If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, Courage the Cowardly Dog is currently airing on weekdays as one of the classic Cartoon Network shows offered during Adult Swim's Checkered Past block. The entire series' four seasons are also streaming with Max, and they tease Courage the Cowardly Dog as such, "Courage the Cowardly Dog follows a frightened, pink beagle dog that lives with a married elderly pair of farmers in the Middle of Nowhere. The trio is thrown into bizarre misadventures, often involving the paranormal and supernatural."

Courage the Cowardly Dog has clearly stood the test of time as a stand out work within Cartoon Network thanks to its blend of absurd comedy, horror, and kooky character designs with even kookier personalities. It's one of those series that fans hope to see a revival of someday, and the original pilot helps to demonstrate that the spirit has been around since the very beginning of it all.

