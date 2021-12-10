Cowboy Bebop Fans Mourn, And Celebrate, Its Cancellation

Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop was facing some serious problems before the series hit the streaming service, thanks to an on-set injury as well as the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Arriving with mixed reviews, Netflix recently announced that it would not be moving forward with a second season, leaving many fans praising, and mourning, the loss of the show that saw John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Jet Black as Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively.

The official description for the now-defunct Netflix series reads as such:

“Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed: a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world… for the right price.”

What do you think of Cowboy Bebop coming to a close? Do you think Netflix’s One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho will suffer a similar fate? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.

