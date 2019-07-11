Cowboy Bebop Entire Series Gets Massive Digital Sale

If you have somehow managed to live your life without seeing the legendary anime series, Cowboy Bebop, or simply want to add the franchise to your collection of digital videos, now is the time to take the plunge! You can get the entire series of 26 episodes of Spike Spiegel and his space faring comrades for only $5 USD through Amazon today! While the series itself does have an overall plot line involving Spike, most episodes tend to follow an independent story with the same main protagonists.

Twitter User GWOtaku noted that the series had gone on sale for one of the lowest prices yet:

Huh. Well. If you’ve somehow never seen this and want to know what the fuss is about, this is as good as it gets https://t.co/F55z8nb1NK — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) July 9, 2019

While the anime series has an extremely conclusive ending, this isn’t stopping a live action series from being produced by Netflix. The main cast includes John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Vicious respectively. How closely this new live action series will be to its anime counterpart is yet to be seen but its clear that Netflix is looking to translate one of the most famous anime series ever created to live action for fans old and new.

Cowboy Bebop was originally created in 1998 and is considering one of the greatest anime series of all time, mixing fluid animation, bounty hunting, and insanely catchy tunes. The series takes place in the far future where space travel is so common that planets have been zipped to at a regular pace. What makes Cowboy Bebop so endearing is the characters and their unusual problems such as attempting to scrounge for cash while Spike and his main crew are each trying to escape something from their individual lives.

The live action series has not been given a release date as of yet but it was ordered for ten episodes for its initial season back in November, so we’ll have to wait and see for any developing news on our favorite bounty hunters.

Cowboy Bebop was an original anime series first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular Bebop spaceship in the year 2071.

