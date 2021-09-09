Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Will Be Loaded with Easter Eggs

After years of waiting, anime fans can expect Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop to arrive this fall and while it might not be a scene for scene recreation of the original events which took place in the anime series, it’s clear that the creative minds behind the series are major fans of the franchise and are looking to pack the show with countless Easter Eggs, paying homage to the original series produced by Sunrise. With the streaming service releasing the first images of the bounty hunters of the Bebop earlier this summer, it’s clear that Netflix is looking to revisit the series in a major way.

In a recent interview with the outlet Polygon, showrunner Andre Nemec shared the fact that the upcoming adaptation is planning to have every episode of the series include “props, names, or visual references to the original animation,” with the creative mind behind the series noting that he will “challenge almost any superfan on this show to see if they can find all the references in the frame,” With the cast of the show already being shown to wear attire that is mostly the spitting image of their characters, including Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, it’s clear that the series is already giving fans a lot of Easter Eggs to mull over.

Following up on the Easter Egg talk, Nemec also went into detail about the love that the creative minds behind the series had for the original Cowboy Bebop, showing that they themselves have been giant fans of the series for quite some time:

“People would come in for interviews and for meetings with their old school Cowboy Bebop t-shirts on. Everybody who worked on this show got the job because they were talented, and they deserved it, but everyone brought a certain level of fandom and reverence for the anime to the material that we did.”

Nemec took the opportunity to address the one major missing character from the preliminary pictures that were released, noting that fans of the character Ed would be “very happy” with the first season, though would not confirm one way or the other if the Bebop’s resident hacker would make an appearance.

Are you hyped for the live-action take on the world of Cowboy Bebop? What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date?

