Cowboy Bebop: Special Reel Breaks Down Netflix’s Hidden Easter Eggs

Netflix has dropped a special reel breaking down many of the Easter Eggs hidden throughout the production for the new Cowboy Bebop series! The new live-action take on the classic anime has finally made its streaming debut with Netflix, and fans have seen how much it has changed from the original series but also how much it has lovingly recreated in honor of that first anime. This goes from not only major noticeable plot points that have been brought over, but also tons of tiny little new details that have been snuck into the production that pay homage to that original anime.

Breaking down many of the hidden Easter Eggs in the fight choreography, set production, cast costume design, and more, Netflix has released a special reel showing Cowboy Bebop fans just how much work went into bringing this new version of the series to life for a new audience and generation. As fans anxiously await new about a potential second season, now is the best time to go back through the series with a fine-toothed comb to find them all! Check out the special Cowboy Bebop reel below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1462798024577634310?s=20

If you wanted to jump into the franchise for yourself, both the original anime and new live-action series are streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop for the site, and had the following to say about the series, “The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original. The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

The series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more! What did you think of Cowboy Bebop’s new live-action take on Netflix? Did you catch all of the Easter Eggs? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!