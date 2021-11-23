Cowboy Bebop Audiences Need Netflix to Announce Season 2 ASAP

Cowboy Bebop is one of the biggest anime series to ever do the job, and now, Netflix has given up its own take on the series. Last week, the service launched its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop with John Cho leading as Spike. Millions tuned in to binge the series, and it is in Netflix’s top five shows domestically. And if you hit up social media, you will find fans are desperate for a season two update.

As you can find in the slides below, Cowboy Bebop is doing well with fans. While anime lovers have raised some honest critiques about the show, fans new and old admit this adaptation does better than all those before it. The only question remaining is whether a second season is happening, so Netflix needs to clear up the confusion ASAP.

If you have not checked out Cowboy Bebop yet, the first season is up on Netflix. The 10-episode series follows Cho’s Spike as he goes on wild bounties across the galaxy with Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda). You can find the show’s official synopsis here for more details:

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet, and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

Do you think Cowboy Bebop is going to move forward with a second season? Have you checked out the Netflix series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Give It Up ASAP

The entirety of live action Cowboy Bebop was incredible.



The perriot le fou episode was everything i ever wanted.



The show went its own way on a lot of things, and thats ok, take it or leave it, and im just happy it finally exists, great job @bebopnetflix give us season 2!! pic.twitter.com/FK99PZjPl6 — Colloco (@Thinkgametalk) November 23, 2021

Let the Waiting Begin

https://twitter.com/subtlebrush716/status/1462574778838044677?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Perfect AU

So I binged Cowboy Bebop on Netflix.



I like it, it's not the Cowboy Bebop I grew up with but it's good.



One person said, "Imagine it's an alternate universe"



It's a good way to describe it.



I want to rewatch it and I can't wait for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Kv06BtTFtD — Lilly Shields (@LillyShields89) November 23, 2021

Give Us More

Off hockey topic: Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Live Action series is good. Very good. Of course more can be down with animation but this show is really good. It's literally live action Cowboy Bepop. It's cool to see the characters come to live with great acting. Exicted for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/j6j4lxIrkh — Alex (@AlexComicsss) November 19, 2021

Let’s Do This

https://twitter.com/theYokoHiguchi/status/1462466967839903744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rev It Up

Good lord I really, really… REALLY love to see this. Seeing something made with this level of confidence, gusto & pure unadulterated moxie gave me the most incredible feeling of hope. Thanks for taking this risk cause oh boy did it work. Can’t wait for a FULL THROTTLE season 2! pic.twitter.com/FZnbPa7gbx — Garrett Watts (@Garrett_Watts) November 22, 2021

A Solid Show

https://twitter.com/degen_rw/status/1462803061806710785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fingers Crossed