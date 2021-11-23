Cowboy Bebop Audiences Need Netflix to Announce Season 2 ASAP

Cowboy Bebop is one of the biggest anime series to ever do the job, and now, Netflix has given up its own take on the series. Last week, the service launched its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop with John Cho leading as Spike. Millions tuned in to binge the series, and it is in Netflix’s top five shows domestically. And if you hit up social media, you will find fans are desperate for a season two update.
As you can find in the slides below, Cowboy Bebop is doing well with fans. While anime lovers have raised some honest critiques about the show, fans new and old admit this adaptation does better than all those before it. The only question remaining is whether a second season is happening, so Netflix needs to clear up the confusion ASAP.
If you have not checked out Cowboy Bebop yet, the first season is up on Netflix. The 10-episode series follows Cho’s Spike as he goes on wild bounties across the galaxy with Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda). You can find the show’s official synopsis here for more details:
“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet, and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”
Do you think Cowboy Bebop is going to move forward with a second season? Have you checked out the Netflix series?