Cowboy Bebop’s John Cho Addresses Netflix’s Cancellation

Cowboy Bebop debuted last year from Netflix, causing quite a stir among anime fans as the live-action adaptation of the world of Spike Spiegel and his mercenaries aboard the Bebop. With the streaming service canceling Bebop following its first season, both Mustafa Shakir and Danielle Pineda, the stars of the show, shared their thoughts on the cancellation, with star John Cho finally doing the same. Though Cho might never again play the role of Spike Spiegel, he wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts on the influence the series had on him.

In talking with the Hollywood Reporter, Cho expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of Netflix’s live-action take on the world of the Bebop, while also stating that he is seeking to treasure the experience he had in bringing Spike Spiegel to life and working with the other actors that filled out the crew of the Bebop:

“It was very shocking and I was bummed. I was very warmed by the response [to the show]. I wish I could have contacted everybody and gotten hugs… I’m mystified a little bit about how you can connect with people that you don’t know doing your work, but I won’t question it. I will value it and treasure it. I’m just really deeply appreciative that anyone would care. It’s stunning to me.”

Cho also discussed how much effort he had put into portraying Spike’s first live-action portrayal, while also revealing that he had moved his family around the world for filming the first season and diving further into the injuries he sustained on set:

“I put a lot of my life into it. I’d gotten injured shooting that show and so I took a year off because of the surgery and devoted myself to rehab, came back, and finished the show. It was this huge mountain for me to climb healing from that injury. I felt good about myself as a result. We also shot the show in New Zealand, so my family moved there. It was just a huge event in my life and it was suddenly over.”

