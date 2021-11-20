Netflix Reveals New Cowboy Bebop Profile Icons

Netflix has revealed new profile icons celebrating the release of the new Cowboy Bebop series! After much anticipation, the live-action adaptation of the classic Cowboy Bebop anime has finally made its worldwide debut with Netflix and the response from fans has been electric. There are several debates about whether or not the series has captured the spirit of the original anime, but these kinds of debates won’t be settled for a long, long time. It’s been a big hit for Netflix, however, as they are truly showing the series some major love as a tentpole franchise.

This includes a new slate of profile icons that users can select on Netflix now as the official Twitter account behind the series revealed which characters are getting the treatment. These include the main trio of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, and are rounded out by the other three main characters of the cast, Julia, Vicious, and of course, the standout Ein. Now fans of the series can share their love for the new Cowboy Bebop in a whole new way! Check out the new profile icons below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/bebopnetflix/status/1462148763011600387?s=20

If you wanted to jump into the franchise for yourself, both the original anime and new live-action series are streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop for the site, and had the following to say about the series, “The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original.

The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

What do you think of the new Cowboy Bebop series? Does it make you curious about Netflix’s other planned live-action anime projects? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!