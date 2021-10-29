Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Star Confirms Anime Locale

The first trailer for the live-action series that adapts one of the greatest anime series of all time landed earlier this week, with the world of Cowboy Bebop getting a new aesthetic thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, and in a lead-up event to the trailer’s release, the star of the series, John Cho, revealed that a locale from the series will be making an appearance. With the bounty hunters of the Bebop traversing a number of planets and galaxies in an attempt to keep food and fuel running, one location definitely left an impression.

Alba City is one of the major cities on Mars, which was featured in the Cowboy Bebop animated movie, Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, following Spike and the bounty hunters of the Bebop taking on a terrorist around the Halloween season in Vincent Volaju. Ironically enough, Alba City also made it clear that the anime series Carole And Tuesday took place in the same universe as Cowboy Bebop, with director Shinichiro Watanabe working on both properties. While we don’t expect the characters from Carole And Tuesday to make their way into the live-action adaptation starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, we’ve certainly seen crazier things happen in the past when it comes to the medium of anime.

Netflix shared the Live Stream Event to hype Cowboy Bebop’s latest trailer, with the arrival of John Cho to the chat seeing the star wearing an Alba City t-shirt and holding an Alba City mug, confirming that the live-action adaptation is set to visit the recognizable city from the original anime series and its movie:

The main antagonist of Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door hasn’t been confirmed for the upcoming live-action adaptation set to arrive next month, but with the likes of Pierre Le Fou and the Teddy Bomber set to play a significant role in the series, there is certainly precedent for Vincent to be a part of the series.

Are you hyped to see the live-action take on the Mars City of Alba? What character are you most looking forward to seeing in this new adaptation?