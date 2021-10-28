Cowboy Bebop Character Posters Feature Adorable Ein And More

This November will see the beloved anime franchise of Cowboy Bebop given new life via the live-action adaptation by Netflix that will see John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black to name a few, and while the streaming service had released new character posters for Spike and Jet earlier today, the platform has revealed more posters for the likes of Ein, Vicious, Julia and Faye. With the series recently revealing its first trailer, fans are crossing their fingers that the upcoming series will live up to the source material.

While many of the characters from the original series will be making a return, one of the biggest characters of the franchise has yet to be revealed in Ed, the hacker of the Bebop who might not be deadly with a gun but had ample opportunity in the source material to show her skills. While the creators behind the series have been hinting that Ed will have some sort of influence on the first season of the live-action series, they’ve been tight-lipped as to whether someone will be playing the hacker or if Ed will remain in the shadows and not join up with the Bebop in season one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Cowboy Bebop shared a number of the new character posters, including shots of Ein, Faye Valentine, Vicious and Julia, showing how these characters will look close to their original anime iterations that remain some of the most beloved figures in the medium of anime:

Daniella Pineda is Faye Valentine. pic.twitter.com/RgegZEiJxj — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) October 28, 2021

Alex Hassell is Vicious. pic.twitter.com/iwmlHFxF8M — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) October 28, 2021

Elena Satine is Julia. pic.twitter.com/jbtgnwxSni — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) October 28, 2021

Cowboy Bebop’s official description from Netflix reads as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What is your favorite character poster from Cowboy Bebop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.