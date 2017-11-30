‘Cowboy Bebop’ Releases Official Spike Spiegel Suit To Honor 20th Anniversary

Next spring, anime fans will have a special milestone to celebrate thanks to Cowboy Bebop. The series will have its 20th anniversary in April 2018, and one clothing line knows just how you should honor Spike Spiegel’s gang.

It’s simple, really. You just need to dress like the renegade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, the fashion label Super Groupies announced it will be releasing a new suit based on Spike’s iconic outfit. The anime-inspired company has the suit up for pre-order now, and fans are more than ready to put money down on the piece.

The two-piece suit will be up for sale through December 17, so fans can order it just ahead of the holiday season. Fans will have to pay a little less than $360 for the suit, and Super Groupies hopes to ship out its orders by March 2018.

The suit, which can be seen above, looks like it was taken straight from Cowboy Bebop. The dark navy two-piece has a striped lining, and a handkerchief to match. If you can find the right size, the suit would flatter girls despite its traditional cut, and you can be sure there are fans out there who will make the suit work with any genderbent cosplay.

If you are not familiar with Cowboy Bebop, then you should definitely become acquainted. The story was popularized in the late 1990s after Sunrise turned its original manga into a 26-episode anime. The sci-fi series follows a ex-con named Spike Spiegel who works as an intergalactic bounty hunter. The hero, who captains the spacecraft Bebop, works with his own vagabond crew as they undertake various mission across the galaxy. However, their free-wheeling business comes under fire when Spike’s past comes back to haunt him. The character’s former crime syndicate is tracking Spike down, and the groups embark on one chaotic chase through the stars.

Would you be willing to pay up for this special Cowboy Bebop suit? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!