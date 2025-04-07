My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

Though My Hero Academia’s final season is still a long way away from its October release window, Studio Bones has just the thing for fans to fill that My Hero Academia-shaped void until then in the form of the series’ hit spin-off, Vigilantes, which has finally made it to its premiere date. Based on the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, Bones is finally bringing fans more of Horikoshi’s signature superhero goodness through My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and here’s everything fans need to know about this promising new anime’s release schedule.

With episodes airing on Tokyo MX at 11:00 PM in Japan every Monday, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has fans set for an excellent start to the week for the next three months, and luckily for fans in the West, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the series. However, no need to do the timezone conversions yourself, as here’s exactly when My Hero Academia: Vigilantes releases in the US and everything else fans need to know about this amazing new spin-off.

What Time Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Release?

Episode 1 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes released on Crunchyroll on Monday, April 7th at 8:15 AM PT, 10:15 AM CT, and 11:15 AM ET, with subsequent episodes all expected to follow the same release schedule. For fans of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in the UK, episodes will air at 4:15 PM BST.

According to Crunchyroll’s release calendar, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be available to stream on the platform in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Moreover, luckily for dub enthusiasts, Crunchyroll has confirmed that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be receiving a simultaneous dub release, which means fans can expect the English-dubbed episodes to release at the same time as the Japanese release.

How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Have?

Sadly, despite the massive love for My Hero Academia as well as the spin-off manga which has 126 chapters and 15 volumes worth of content up for adaptation, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has currently only been slated for a single cour consisting of 13 episodes. Assuming there are no unforeseen delays, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will release its final episode on June 30th, 2025, which means fans have three months’ worth of weekly content to look forward to. The expected release date for each subsequent episode of Vigilantes is as follows:

Episode Number Release Date and Time Episode 1 April 7th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 2 April 14th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 3 April 21st – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 4 April 28th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 5 May 5th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 6 May 12th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 7 May 19th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 8 May 26th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 9 June 2nd – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 10 June 9th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 11 June 16th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 12 June 23rd – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET Episode 13 June 30th – 8:15 AM PT/ 11:15 AM ET

What is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes About?

For those unacquainted with the series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel spin-off centered around Koichi Haimawari, a young man with a relatively weak, movement-type quirk called Slide and Glide. Despite his weak ability and his perceived inability to become a hero, Koichi does everything he can to help those around him, taking on the alias Nice Guy.

However, pro-heroes can’t always be everywhere all at once, and there are undeniably limits to the number of people they can help, which is precisely where vigilante heroes like Koichi come in. Despite his initial lack of faith in himself and his quirk, Koichi’s life takes a turn when he and the self-proclaimed idol Pop Step are recruited by the vigilante hero Knuckleduster, thus kicking off the trio’s superhero adventures.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is streaming on Crunchyroll.