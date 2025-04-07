My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Debuts the Anime’s Opening & Ending: Watch

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially kicked off its new run from the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and with it has revealed its official opening and ending theme sequences. The Spring 2025 anime schedule is jam packed with some of the biggest releases of the year, and some of these adaptations are ones that fans have been waiting a long time to actually see. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spinoff that takes place five years before the events of My Hero Academia, and fans have been asking to see it get an anime ever since it first released because of all of the cool characters involved.

Now that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has made the debut of its first episode this Spring ahead of My Hero Academia’s final season coming later this Fall, even more fans will get to see how this trio of illegal heroes ties back into the events of the main series. To kick things off with a bang, the anime has shared its opening theme titled “Kekka Orai” as by Kocchi no Kento, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled “Speed” as performed by yutori, and you can find it in the video below.

What Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Originally written by Hidyuki Furuhashi with illustrations from Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official prequel series to My Hero Academia. It takes place five years before Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students begin their hero journeys, and instead follows a new trio of characters who go from saving their neighborhood to saving the world. Koichi Haimawari begins dressing in an All Might hoodie to become the vigilante hero “The Crawler” in his neighborhood only to be then wrapped up in a much bigger situation than he ever dreamed of.

Much like how Deku was inspired by All Might to become a hero, Koichi was also inspired by All Might to help as well. But after meeting fellow vigilante, Knuckleduster (a man who violently punches criminals), and the local idol Pop Step (a girl who also ends up wrapped in a much bigger situation), the trio become the only ones who can stand in the way of some shady dealings that eventually could lead to even bigger things happening in My Hero Academia many years later.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is only the first major hero anime we’ll see from the franchise hitting this year. My Hero Academia might have ended its manga run last year, but the TV anime is gearing up for its own grand finale soon as well. The series is returning for Season 8, which will serve as the final season of the TV anime overall. Premiering some time later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, the official release date for My Hero Academia’s final season has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Dubbed as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON ahead of its international launch, the final season will be directed by Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, with Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. You can currently catch up with all previous seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll, and you can find My Hero Academia: Vigilantes now streaming its episodes with the platform this Spring too.