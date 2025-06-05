Creepy Nuts Bringing Another Catchy Opener to Underrated Anime Return

When middle school student Kou Yamori struggles with grasping the complex concept of love and grasping reasons on why even bother to continue going to school, he gives up on understanding both in favor of sneaking out at night due to his insomnia. When he encounters Nazuna Nanakusa while out on one of his nightly strolls, she divulges that she believes insomniacs are dissatisfied with their daily lives due to suppressed inhibitions. Offering to help him with his insomnia, Nazuna invites Kou to come back to her place to rest. But when Kou begins to doze off, that’s when Nazuna strikes, biting his neck and revealing that she’s really a vampire! While Kou is actually cool with becoming a vampire, there’s a catch — he must be bitten by someone he truly loves.

If you’re a fan of Creepy Nuts, you’re in for a treat. With the hip-hop duo’s rise in popularity with absolute bangers of anime openings such as “Otonoke” from Dandadan, they’re back at it again with a new opening song to sink your teeth into. As Call of the Night is set to return with the premier of Season 2 in July of this year, so is the series’ OP hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts.

A New Opening for Fans to Go (Creepy) Nuts Over

After Creepy Nuts had lent their musical talents to both the series’ first season’s OP “Daten” and ED “Yofukashino Uta”, DJ Matsunaga and R-Shitei are back with a new OP banger, “Mirage”. The song is featured in the new season’s main PV trailer from the official Fuji TV YouTube channel. And if you enjoy both Creepy Nuts and Call of the Night as an anime dream team, perhaps you’ll be happy to know that the link between the two goes deeper than even just the series’ theme songs.

In fact, the musical group has played such a prominent role for Call of the Night, the very name for the ongoing manga by Kotoyama was inspired by Creepy Nuts’ song of the same name, “Yofukashino Uta”. As stated, that very song became the ED theme song for the anime series adaptation. To top it off, if fans recall, the Creepy Nuts duo even received a guest appearance in Episode 6 of the series, complete with voiced roles.

@creepynuts_official Instagram – Season 1 Episode 6 Creepy Nuts cameo

Call of the Night Season 2 will be streaming exclusively on HIDIVE.

