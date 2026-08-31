Critically Acclaimed Shonen Jump Creators Break Silence on Return After 6 Years

Ever since it was launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized some of the most iconic series of all time, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and more. Thanks to all these exceptional series, WSJ eventually became the highest-selling manga magazine of all time. It continues its legacy with new-generation hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. One of the most critically acclaimed manga from the magazine is The Promised Neverland, which began serialization in 2016. Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Demizu Posuka, the series released its anime adaptation in 2019, only one year before the manga finale.

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However, things went downhill when the anime returned with a second season in 2021, which significantly changed the manga’s pacing and story, making it one of the most controversial adaptations of all time. Despite the disappointing anime adaptation, the manga is still one of the best Shonen Jump series of all time. Since The Promised Neverland is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, it returned with a special one-shot that takes place several years after the main story’s ending. The creators share special messages for fans after the exciting return.

The Promised Neverland Creators Share Their Excitement Over the Manga’s Return

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s been a decade since the manga originally began serialization, and it eventually sold over 43 million copies worldwide. Along with each weekly issue of the magazine, every creator shares a small note for fans, which is only available in the Japanese magazines. However, while the official reading platforms such as the Manga Plus app don’t include the creators’ messages with the chapters, the official website of Viz Media has a section dedicated to it. Viz Mangaka Musings is updated regularly as it officially translates creators’ notes to share with international readers.

After the one-shot’s release, Posuka shared, “It’s the tenth anniversary of The Promised Neverland! What a wonderful ten years! Let’s go for another ten!”

Additionally, Shirai also said, “Thank you so much for waiting. We were finally able to make it. I’d love it if this story touches your heart.”

Posuka’s message implies that the manga will keep celebrating these milestones with more surprises, which is required to keep the fandom active, especially after the controversial adaptation. Additionally, Shirai expresses their gratitude to fans for waiting for the manga’s return. The manga’s return caused quite a lot of buzz as the brand new story takes place long after the main story had ended. Not to mention that it’s the first release after the manga reached its conclusion six years ago.

What Is The Promised Neverland One-Shot About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in the year 2050, following Ayshe as it finally resolves the unanswered questions from the original ending. After Emma was able to save humanity, Ayshe’s life was turned upside down. Normal and the others killed her adoptive demon father in the original ending, and the one-shot reveals how she’s still struggling with the hatred she feels for them even if she has bonded with other humans since then.

The one-shot also helps resolve her lingering feelings after everything happened several years ago. Due to the countless changes made in the second season, Ayshe only appeared in the manga. Despite her crucial role, the anime removed her entirely and instead introduced a demon girl named Emma who helped Norman realize that not all demons are bad.