Shonen Jump Cancels Yet Another Major 2026 Series After Less Than Six Months

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has cancelled its eight major series this year, and this one hasn’t even made it to the six month mark before it got the axe. Shonen Jump has had a much better run this year than it did in 2025, but there have still been a number of major titles that have been prematurely cancelled. While more of the series have ended under their own terms this year, there are unfortunately more that have been cut long before their stories could even reach their full potential.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Shonen Jump enters the Fall slate of its plans, there have been seven major series that have been cancelled within the magazine thus far. With two new titles coming over the next couple of weeks, the second of the current series has been cancelled as it’s been revealed that Masayoshi Satosho’s Drawn to the Fire has officially been cut short with only 19 chapters and five months of serialization under its belt.

Shonen Jump Cancels Drawn to the Fire After 19 Chapters

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Masayoshi Satosho’s Drawn to the Fire made its debut with Shonen Jump earlier this Spring, and it had a lot of promise as a new sports based series. With Blue Box ending earlier this year, it seemed like the magazine was hoping to find its next big franchise hit to fill the newly opened gap. It started out with two young boys hoping to form a new basketball team, but unfortunately the series is never going to get to tell this full story as it was cut short. With it getting cancelled after less than 20 chapters, the series didn’t even get a real chance to find its audience.

This means it was cancelled before the first volume of the manga was able to hit shelves in Japan, so there was a sense that Shueisha felt that the series wouldn’t even sell enough to warrant continuing. That’s not the case for titles like Kinato’s Magic, which was cancelled this month as well. That title at least had a chance to prove its strong sales with its first volume, but unfortunately didn’t do well enough to warrant the continuation of the series beyond the 30th chapter mark either.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With the cancellation of Drawn to the Fire with the latest issue, this now marks eight major series that have been cancelled within Shonen Jump through the year thus far. It’s been a wild time for the magazine as it’s clear that it’s been doing much worse in physical sales across Japan than ever before, but the series have been having much more worldwide recognition thanks to digital releases helping to get the newest chapters quicker than ever before. Here’s the breakdown of the cancelled series within the magazine so far:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Alien Headbutt

Kinato’s Magic

Drawn to the Fire

When added to the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Hima-ten!, Blue Box and The Elusive Samurai, which all ended on their own terms, Shonen Jump is set to lose even more in the coming months. Witch Watch and Sakamoto Days are now in their final arcs, and there are even more titles hoping to come to the magazine through the rest of the year hoping for their own success.