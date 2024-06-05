Crunchyroll at Anime Expo: Witch Hat Atelier, Solo Leveling, and More Announced

Crunchyroll is the go-to home for all things anime, and this year, the company has big plans for Anime Expo. We are a month out from the biggest event in anime and manga, after all. On July 4, Anime Expo will come to life in Los Angeles with a number of anime premieres and project reveals. And now, Crunchyroll has confirmed it will tout several major projects this year like Witch Hat Atelier, Solo Leveling, and more.

"Crunchyroll returns to Anime Expo with more than 20 panels and premieres, including early looks at the next wave of anime obsessions. Get ready for BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2 coming to theaters. Plus, new episodes, series and seasons set to stream on Crunchyroll include: After-school Hanako-kun, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Arifureta Season 3, MF GHOST Season 2, Narenare -Cheer for You!-, No Longer Allowed in Another World, and Witch Hat Atelier," the company revealed today in a stacked release.

According to Crunchyroll, it will kick off Anime Expo with some major events. From Webtoon adaptations to Trigun Stampede and Black Butler, the service's biggest series are ready to take over Anime Expo. So if you want a full list of what's coming from Crunchyroll this year, you can check out the company's impressive schedule below:

July 4th

Senpai is an Otokonoko Early Premiere – 10am PST



Crunchyroll x Logic Q&A – 2:45pm PST



Trigun Stampede Panel – 4pm PST



Witch Hat Atelier Panel – 5:30pm PST



To Be Hero Early Premiere – 6:45pm PST



Webtoons to Anime Panel – 6:45pm PST



Kadokawa x Crunchyroll Early Premieres (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian & No Longer Allowed in Another World)



Crunchyroll Early Premieres (After-school Hanako-kun Ep. 5, MF GHOST – Season 2, Ep 1, Narenare -Cheer for You!, Quality Assurance in Another World)



July 5th

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Premiere – 10am PST



One Piece Egghead Arc English Dub Premiere – 11:30am PST



Solo Leveling Panel – 4pm PST



Re:Zero Season 3 Ep 1 Premiere – 5pm PST



Bocchi The Rock Panel – 8pm PST



July 6th

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom Panel – 10:30am PST



Black Butler -Public School Arc- Panel – 2pm PST



Crunchyroll Industry Panel – 5pm PST



Tower of God Season 2 (Ep 1 & 2) Premiere – 5:45pm PST



July 7th

Jujutsu Kaisen Panel – 10am PST



What do you think about this Crunchyroll update for Anime Expo? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!