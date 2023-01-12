Crunchyroll Launches the Only Anime Playlist You'll Ever Need

Crunchyroll has become the go-to place for anime online, and that means fans comb through its catalog daily. Whether you want shonen classics or new rom-com, the service has what you want, and that includes tailored playlists. These curated lists are perfect for fans of all backgrounds, and now, it seems the Internet has discovered the only Crunchyroll playlist it will ever need...

And what is it? Well, it is most definitely Yu-Gi-Oh approved. You can find a playlist on Crunchyroll dedicated to anime's whackiest hair, and we are living for the survey.

As you can see above, a viral TikTok showing the Crunchyroll playlist has brought the collection more fame than it ever saw coming. After all, it isn't every day you see a site recommending shows sheerly based on its casts' hairstyles. But in the world of anime, we know anything goes.

According to the playlist, shows like Yu-Gi-Oh rank first when it comes to wild hair, but there are other hits to consider. Dr. Stone and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has some weird styles. Characters like Franky put One Piece on the list, and other hits like The World Ends With You and Bungo Stray Dogs made the cut. So of course, we have our own suggestions to add.

You cannot talk about wild anime hair without mentioning Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo and that is pretty self-explanatory. Other series like Bleach have their own share of strange cuts. And of course, Dragon Ball is the King of Anime Hair. The show might not get as weird as Yu-Gi-Oh, but its Super Saiyan haircuts are known the world over...!

Which shows need to join in on this hair-centric playlist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.